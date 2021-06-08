Watch
Early states' GOP opposes Nevada as 1st presidential primary

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans in the four early presidential nominating states are jointly opposing a Democratic push in Nevada to make the Western state the first to hold a primary.

GOP chairs Jeff Kaufmann of Iowa, Stephen Stepanek of New Hampshire, Michael McDonald of Nevada and Drew McKissick of South Carolina say in a statement issued Tuesday they want to preserve the historic schedule, which has led off with Iowa's caucus followed by New Hampshire's primary.

The move comes as a bill that would push Nevada up from from the third-in-line caucus state to the first-in-the-nation primary sits on Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak's desk. Sisolak supports the effort.

