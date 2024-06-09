Early morning fire damages 15 boats at Las Vegas Boat Harbor Marina at Lake Mead

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — About 15 boats were damaged or destroyed after an early morning fire at Las Vegas Boat Harbor Marina at Lake Mead.

According to the National Park Service, the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was contained by 3:30 a.m.

Authorities are currently investigating what caused the fire.

Owners of affected boats have been notified of damages by Las Vegas Boat Harbor Marina staff.

The marina remains open to the public but NPS officials issued a partial area closure of the harbor's R and I docks, while the investigation continues.

Due to potential safety concerns, rangers are advising visitors to be cautious when accessing Hemenway Harbor and open portions of Las Vegas Boat Harbor.

The National Park Service is referring visitors to Boating Lake Mead's Facebook page for specific updates to marina operations and they will share additional updates when they become available.

According to Boating Lake Mead, there are no known fatalities and only two minor injuries. They state one boat owner went to the hospital to be treated for burns and one firefighter was checked out and released.