Early bird tickets for Life is Beautiful 2023 festival sold out 'in 45 minutes,' organizers say

Posted at 1:33 PM, Mar 23, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early Bird ticket packages for the 10th annual Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas have officially sold out, organizers announced on Thursday.

After the ticket sales went live on Thursday morning, organizers say that all ticket bundles sold out "in 45 minutes," according to a news release. However, more early ticket sales are on the way for fans who are still waiting.

The three-day music and arts festival, which will take place from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, offered several early bird ticket packages, ranging from $355 to more than $3,000, earlier this month.

The special sale came after a presale specific to Las Vegas locals became available earlier this month.

Though the line-up has yet to be revealed, organizers promised this year's 10th-anniversary celebration would include "a roster showcasing the past, present, and future of Las Vegas' creative spirit."

