Durango hosts first-ever 4th of July fireworks show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This year, a new fireworks show lit up the sky in the southwest valley.

For the first time ever, the Durango Casino and Resort hosted a fireworks display Thursday night in honor of Independence Day.

"It was amazing," Las Vegas resident ​José Torres said.

​“It’s fantastic," said Matt Theriault, another Las Vegas resident.

The pyrotechnic show illuminated the sky with America's colors during a sold out 10-minute show.

People from across the country and the valley were able to enjoy good music, food, drinks and games during the celebration.

"​Great! A lot of fun," said Mike Wydro, who is visiting from Long Island, New York.

Many locals opting to spend Independence Day at the Durango instead of the Strip. They said they looked forward to seeing how one of the newest casinos celebrated America.

“It was spectacular! It was just as good as anything on the Strip," Torres said.