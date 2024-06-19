DUI Strike Team arrests 100, issues nearly 1,000 citations in first month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been a busy month for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's reconstituted DUI Strike Team.

According to police, in one month, the team has:



Arrested 100 people on DUI charges

Made 1,191 vehicle stops

Issued 988 citations

Towed 72 vehicles

Recovered eight firearms

The team was first created in 2018 but was dismantled and officers were redirected to address trick driving and street takeovers.

Last month, the team was brought back together and is comprised of 11 officers.

"We will be enforcing any impaired driving, any reckless driving, any traffic safety issue. It is our priority to take that on," said Sgt. Roberto Angulo, who oversees the team. "We will also be doing apprehensions. In the chance that you are charged with a crime that is an accident with substantial bodily harm or fatal, if you generate any sort of charges, we are going to find you."

Angula also said a DUI infraction can come with a fine of up to $12,000.

