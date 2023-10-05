Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis’ CA attorney to help arrange representation in Tupac murder case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused in the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur asked Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones to delay his arraignment on Wednesday.

Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis told Judge Jones in court he wants his California attorney Edi Faal to represent him.

In order for Faal to do that, he’ll have to petition through the Nevada Supreme Court for the right to appear.

Former Clark County District Attorney David Roger said it’s not uncommon for a defendant to be represented by an out-of-state attorney. In fact, it’s happened during the 2008 O.J. Simpson in Las Vegas nearly 15 years ago.

“He had a lawyer in Florida, Yale Galanter, who had represented him in some Florida charges and won acquittal for him,” said Roger. “And O.J. wanted him as the attorney.”

Out-of-state attorneys who wish to represent a defendant in Nevada Court must file an 11-page application with the State Bar of Nevada.

Along with the application, counsel must submit a copy of a current certificate of good standing from every state they’re admitted. Plus, make a $550 non-refundable payment.

The application is then submitted for review and Roger said the approval process usually takes about 7 days.

“In all likelihood, the defendant will have an in-state lawyer and perhaps this attorney will come in to monitor the proceedings,” said Roger.

Another requirement for the out-of-state counsel is they must have a licensed Nevada lawyer actively participate with them in the specific case.

Roger said it’s not always the best choice to retain an attorney from out of state.

“It is sometimes risky,” said Roger. “It’s risky because the out-of-state lawyers may be very good lawyers in their own state, but they don’t know the local customs and rules.”

Channel 13 contacted Davis’ attorney Edi Faal over phone call. Faal said he’s been Davis’ personal attorney for more than 20 years and is currently helping him arrange representation in this murder case.

Davis is scheduled to be back in court October 19.