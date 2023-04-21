Drug Enforcement Administration hosting Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Drug Enforcement Administration is hosting Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The event allows the public to get rid of medicine they don't need.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Henderson Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, the Department of Public Safety, and the Clark County School District Police Department are all participating.

There are multiple locations across the valley where you can drop medications and you can see the full list here.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The DEA hosted it last Drug Take Back Day in October.

The agency said 4,340 law enforcement agencies across the country participated and they were able to take 647,163 pounds of drugs off the street.