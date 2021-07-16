West U.S. leaders call on feds to stop new projects that divert water away

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — In the middle of this unprecedented 20-year drought, Las Vegas area leaders, farmers and business owners met at the Hoover Dam on Thursday, demanding federal authorities stop any new projects that divert water from the Western States.

The Great Basin Water Network says 40 million people rely on the Colorado River and Lake Mead for water.

Water delivery cuts to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico are expected to take effect next year.

The group fears new dam and diversion projects in Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico could lead to greater cuts in water to communities in need.

