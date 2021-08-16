Watch
Watch: Federal agency discusses drought conditions impacting Colorado River, Lake Mead

Jason Harvey/KTNV
Aerial Lake Mead
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 16:49:49-04

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — The Bureau of Reclamation will host a virtual press conference on Monday to discuss a 24-month study that sets the operating conditions for Lake Powell and Lake Mead for the upcoming year.

Officials from the federal agency will address the current drought conditions impacting the Colorado River, the 2022 coordinated operations of Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and the likely need for additional drought response actions.

Watch a livestream of Monday's press conference below:

