Nevada water rights official's acting role becomes permanent

CARSON CITY (AP) — Nevada's acting state administrator of water resources and policy now has the position permanently.

Adam Sullivan was named Tuesday as a state engineer in the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

Sullivan became acting state engineer when Tim Wilson retired last November.

Gov. Steve Sisolak noted the state water chief plays a pivotal role in an arid and fast-growing state.

Wilson's predecessor, Jason King, retired in January 2019 after 28 years as a state employee, including legal fights over issues including an abandoned proposal to pump water to Las Vegas from a vast rural area near the Nevada-Utah state line.