Nevada remains a leader in water conservation but faces more cuts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Through a series of progressive programs launched many years ago, Nevada has blazed the trail when it comes to effective conservation. Campaigns such as removing grass, downsizing swimming pool sizes, cutting golf courses water budget and state of the art 100% indoor water recycling have greatly reduced Southern Nevada’s water waste. This has allowed us to stay well below our Colorado River water allocation year after year.

Bronson Mack with the Southern Nevada Water Authority told us: "Our 300 thousand allocation will be cut down next year by 25 thousand acre feet. But water use last year was 242 thousand acre feet. This year we’re on track to use even less than that. That’s the value water conservation brings to our community."

In 2002, the Colorado River experienced it’s lowest recorded flows on record at that point in time. 2002 also marked the most water Southern Nevada had ever used. This sparked the need to reduce water use. By 2021, Southern Nevada has used 26 billion gallons of water less than in 2002.

To do your part in saving water, the Las Vegas Valley Water District has laid out steps you should take to cut back on water.



Follow your mandatory watering schedule

Replace grass with water smart desert friendly landscaping

Make sure sprinklers are working properly and not leaking off property

If you see water waste out in the community report it.

"Southern Nevada is a city in the desert. Over the years as we have implemented these conservation measures and as we continue to become more water efficient, it is going to help us become a desert city. And their is a difference between those two things," Mack says.

