Driver slams into parked vehicles in Henderson, drives off

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A home surveillance camera caught a vehicle plowing into a parked car, causing a chain reaction crash, and then driving off.

“It’s still just like waking up from a dream,” says Renee Bartholomew, as she recalls waking up to a loud boom outside her home Sunday.

She went outside and found her and her boyfriend’s car extremely damaged. Not sure of what happened, she checked her surveillance camera.

“I’ve watched it hundreds of times since it’s happened.”

The footage taken around 2:50 a.m. along Basic Road in Henderson shows a vehicle at full speed head right toward a parked white Ford Mustang. The impact pushed the Mustang into the Ford Focus in front of it. The vehicle stopped briefly but then pulled away.

“It took him about two and half seconds for him to come and go in the video.”

The Mustang, which belonged to Bartholomew’s boyfriend, is totaled and her Focus has some serious damage to the back end.

Bartholomew and her boyfriend are now stuck with a major inconvenience that couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“We’re moving in a week and what are we gonna do? We both have jobs and now were out of a vehicle, possibly two vehicles.”

Bartholomew says she is holding onto hope that the hit-and-run driver will do the right thing.

“Their deductible might be cheaper than what we’re going to be coming out of pocket with, so I wish someone would come forward.”

Henderson police are investigating this crash. Bartholomew says to keep a look-out for a 2001-2004 Toyota Sequoia with front end damage.