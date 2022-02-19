Driver slams into Nevada State Police trooper's patrol car on highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars after rear-ending into a Nevada State Police trooper's patrol car on U.S. 95 early Thursday morning.

It happened at approximately 4 a.m. just north of Charleston Boulevard. The trooper, who has not been identified publicly, had just finished a traffic stop on the right shoulder of the highway, NSP said. His red-and-blue emergency lights were still activated when a car slammed into his patrol vehicle from behind.

The trooper had just gotten back into his car and didn't have time to put on his seat belt before the impact, a public information officer for Nevada State Police told 13 Action News. He is said to be battered and sore, but otherwise doing OK.

Nevada State Police A Nevada State Police trooper had just got back into his car after a traffic stop when another car slammed into the patrol car from behind, state police say. The other driver was arrested.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Jay Christopher Tate. He was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

"This is why you have to plan ahead and be responsible before getting behind the wheel," state police said in a Facebook post about the crash. "Always pay full ATTENTION and NEVER drive impaired because #LivesAreOnTheLine."

