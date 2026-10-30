Driver injured after trooper fires gun during crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is injured after crashing into a Nevada State Police trooper's car in east Las Vegas on Friday.

State police say this happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Boulder Highway and Sandhill Road.

"During the incident, the trooper discharged their firearm," a department spokesperson stated.

The other driver sped away and crashed into a pole near Sahara Avenue and Boulder Highway, police said. They were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wound injuries. In an initial release about the investigation, state police did not specify the severity of the injuries to the driver.

Channel 13 video shows the police response and ongoing investigation:

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The incident forced the closure of Sahara Avenue at Boulder Highway for several hours on Friday.

The trooper was not seriously injured and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, officials noted.

The trooper has been placed on paid leave, and the incident is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Force Investigation Team.

"This information is preliminary and based on facts known at this time," an NSP spokesperson stated.

Additional information is expected to be provided as the investigation continues.

