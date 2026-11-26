Police say a driver is in custody after crashing into multiple patrol cars during a pursuit in northwest Las Vegas early Thursday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the chase ended when the driver crashed on Interstate 11 (formerly U.S. 95) near Elkhorn Road.

The incident began just after 6:30 a.m. with officers investigating a "disturbance involving a subject in a vehicle" on Doc Holiday Avenue, in the area of Craig and Bradley roads.

The subject of the call "fled from officers, striking multiple patrol vehicles in the process," an LVMPD spokesperson told Channel 13. Officers initiated the pursuit, which ended with the driver crashing on Interstate 11.

Police say the driver was taken into custody "a short time later without further incident." The driver was not immediately identified.

LVMPD said drivers can expect limited road closures in the area while officers continue their investigation.

