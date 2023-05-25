Driver facing charges in highway beam crash that killed LVMPD Detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver is now facing charges after being accused of hitting and dislodging a beam that fell onto the highway killing Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Det. Justin Terry.

This happened on June 10, 2022 on the U.S. 95 near the Centennial Bowl construction project.

Charging documents state that Glen Kenison, also known as Glen Joseph Lewis, is facing one count of vehicular manslaughter. The documents state that Kenison was driving a 2009 Kenworth Tractor that had "an oversized load", which included a backhoe loader and water truck.

Those documents stated the tractor exceeded the clearance of the structure and hit an overhead "crash protection beam" and caused it to fall onto the roadway, killing Terry. He was laid to rest 10 days after the incident and left behind a wife and two sons.

Terry's family is also suing companies whose actions, they allege, contributed to Terry's death. Attorneys stated in a complaint that the Las Vegas Paving Company, which served as a general contractor on the site, didn't provide sufficient warnings to roadway users and were negligent in making and placing the metal beam that killed Terry.

The family is also suing Western States Contracting, who Kenison works for, and stated they overloaded the trailer.

In relation to this case, court records show both parties are scheduled to be in court for a status check on Monday. A jury trial has been scheduled to begin on July 29.