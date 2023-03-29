Watch Now
Driver dies nearly two weeks after crash at Hacienda and Pecos

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 13:29:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver has died nearly two weeks after a crash on East Hacienda Avenue and South Pecos Road.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the crash happened on March 16 just after 1:30 p.m.

According to investigators, a 81-year-old man was driving a Toyota Highlander northbound on Pecos.

Police said he didn't stop at a red light and hit a Hyundai Entourage that was making a left turn.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The woman driving the Entourage and two kids in her vehicle were injured in the crash but have since recovered.

Police said she showed no signs of impairment.

The man's death marks the 27th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2023.

