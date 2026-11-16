LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A driver is behind bars after a deadly crash in east Las Vegas on Sunday.

Officers responded to the collision around 5 p.m. on Vegas Valley Drive, near Nellis Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a Nissan Altima struck two pedestrians crossing the road outside a crosswalk, then took off.

Both people were then hit by a second vehicle. The second driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old man was critically injured.

The Nissan's driver, identified by police as 33-year-old Deglys Perez Jimenez, was arrested after another crash further east on Vegas Valley Drive. She now faces hit-and-run charges.

The 21-year-old woman's death marks the 107th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year.