Driver arrested after crashing into Las Vegas police officer, citizen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a police officer and another person at a convenience store on Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 6:25 p.m. near Boulder Highway and S. Lamb Boulevard.

A motorcycle officer was talking to someone in the parking lot of a convenience store.

That's when a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Lamb at a high rate of speed left the road and went into the parking lot, hitting the officer and the person they were talking to.

Both the officer and the other person sustained serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

The driver, who has not been identified as of 7:41 p.m., has been arrested and impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash.