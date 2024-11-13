Driver accused of killing Henderson mother and 2 kids sentenced to a minimum of 16 years

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man responsible for the death of one mother and two young boys in a Henderson DUI crash was sentenced to a minimum of 16 years in prison on Tuesday.

36-year-old Darryl Smith confessed to being under the influence of a mix of alcohol and cough syrup when he crashed his truck into Rebecca Post’s car killing her and her two sons in January.

Post and her children, 5 and 6, were at the intersection of Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive the evening of Jan. 7.

Post’s surviving daughter was at the court hearing Tuesday morning and commented onboard the decision made.

“This wasn't his first time getting into a car and drinking and driving. This isn't his first time getting arrested for it. It's his third time and on his third time, he took the lives of my three family members," said Leighonna Post.

After 16 years, Smith could be released on good behavior or could serve a maximum of 40 years.