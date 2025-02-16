Dream Asia Food Fest brings a flavorful celebration of Asian culture to Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time ever, the Dream Asia Food Fest is taking over downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

This is one of the largest Asian food festivals to make its way to Las Vegas and will feature over 90 food vendors from Las Vegas and the New York area. Thousands of guests will be able to enjoy an array of dishes representing East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia and Central Asia.

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to savor authentic flavors from across the continent, as well as participate in immersive cultural activities, live performances and workshops.

“I’m a big Foodie myself, and I am passionate about the Asian community and the Asian culture, and we want to share that experience with the people in Vegas and the West Coast," said Tony Jia, co-founder of the festival.

Local food vendors tell Channel 13 this is a great way for them to showcase their business.

“It’s very big. Anything that you can to enhance or showcase some of the businesses that are out here, it’s always great," said Fred Chung, owner of Share Tea:

“They have a lot more vendors here, more food, so that means we gain more weight," said Max Alarcon, Las Vegas local.

While the festival is a great place to try out new foods and drinks, Jia said he also wanted to give local organizations the platform to showcase what they are working on.

“Reached out to different community organizations for them to come out and spread the word about their causes," Said Jia.

“Chinatown has evolved, has grown in the past 30 years and has been contributing so many economic impact to Clark County. Right now, they are facing economic challenges in infrastructure upgrades and public safety," said Minejia Yan, Project Consultant for the Clark County Spring Mountain Corridor Chinatown Redevelopment Plan.

Yan joined the festival to get feedback on the highly anticipated project.

She hopes it will address the area’s biggest issues, such as transportation, public safety, parking and traffic.

“There are about 10 thousand people coming to this festival and we think that the audience , the attendees for the festival are similar attendees and demographics of the audience that goes to Chinatown.”

The Chinatown redevelopment project is currently in phase two of its three-phase plan.

A final draft of the plan will then be delivered to Clark County commissioners by September 2025.

“This plan is critical not only to support the small businesses and resident, but it also has a greater meaningful impact on the greater Las Vegas valley.”

If you have not been able to share your feedback on the project, you still have time to share your thoughts.

You can visit inspiringspringmoutain.com to fill out the survey.