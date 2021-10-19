Dramatic scene caught on camera, over 20 shots fired in Las Vegas drive-by

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Neighbors in southwest Las Vegas woke up to the sound of gunshots early Saturday morning. More than 20 stray bullets hit a number of homes and cars in the area.

“It was bad. It was really scary. Cars were leaving like crazy and a bunch of kids were running out of the house,” said Kristal Blanton, who lives in the area.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at a residence located on the 700 block of London Eyes Ct. near Rhodes Ranch Golf Club.

According to LVMPD, the shooting was the result of an argument that escalated and spilled outside into the street

Security footage sent to 13 Action News by residents in the area shows a large group of teenagers on the street and several cars driving by. More than 20 gunshots can be heard.

“Had the bullet gone any higher it would’ve gone straight through my husband's office window. It was poor parenting on the other household's behalf and hopefully next time there will be better judgment,” Blanton said.

There were no injuries reported. This shooting is currently under investigation by the Enterprise Area Command Investigative Section.