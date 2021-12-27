Flight cancellations continue at Las Vegas airport over holiday weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the fourth day in a row, flight cancellations and delays are taking over at airports across the country.

Passengers crowded Harry Reid International Airport over the holiday weekend as weather issues and staffing shortages due to the pandemic stopped planes from taking off.

Airlines around the world have canceled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve, reporting the cancellations are tied to staffing issues tied to the coronavirus.

The omicron variant has been grounding flight crews with a lot more people calling out sick, testing positive, and quarantining because of possible exposure to the variant.

One passenger at Reid International Airport on Monday morning shared he’s hoping he doesn’t get stranded in Las Vegas.

"It makes me worried because I don't want to miss my flight. I keep wondering why this is happening. I have to figure out if I can rebook my flight or get a refund.”

According to the tracking site Flight Aware, dozens of flights were canceled at Reid International over the weekend with more cancellations expected on Monday.

Airport officials urged passengers to check reservations, set up alerts and prepare for possible delays.