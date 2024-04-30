Downtown Summerlin's Lei Day Parade: Celebrating the vibrant cultures of the Pacific Islands

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Aloha spirit will be making waves as the Lei Day Parade rolls through in Downtown Summerlin, honoring the rich heritage of the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands and celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Month.

"May Day is significant to the island of Hawaii, and there, we share a lot of the different cultures, and so you'll be seeing that in the parade," said hula teacher and dancer Kanani Cadaoas.

This year's celebrations will mark the third year Downtown Summerlin has hosted, and for Cadoaoas, it will be her third time performing.

"My favorite part is seeing the excitement of the little ones, and all of the family that come out to participate," she said. "They get excited and they get involved in the hula."

Senior Director of Marketing for Downtown Summerlin Halee Harczynski said it's a great opportunity to experience different cultures.

"Even if you don't typically celebrate Lei Day, it's fun to come out, bring your family, and enjoy different cultural celebrations, and see how fun it can be and be a part of it," Harczynski said.

Similar to previous years, attendees will be able to experience hula dancing, storytelling by a chanter, and more.

"We have a 40-minute long parade, ten different groups, different styles of dances, Tahitian, haka, hula," Harczynski said.

The Lei Day Parade takes place on Wednesday, May 1, at 6 p.m.