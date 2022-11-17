Downtown Summerlin kicks off holiday season with parade, ice rink and more

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Summerlin is ringing in the holidays with an assortment of activities and events.

The fun kicks off on Friday, Nov. 18 with the return of the Holiday Parade, the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink and more.

Running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 18 – Dec. 17, Downtown Summerlin’s hallmark holiday parade is back. The magical tradition is free and open to the public and features lively holiday music, notable floats, dancers, snow and Santa. It runs along Park Centre Drive.

“It isn’t the holidays without a visit to Downtown Summerlin,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “We’ll be lighting up the property with festive décor all season long; and we’re bringing back all the popular traditions Las Vegas families have grown to love. We can’t wait to celebrate the season with everyone.”

Santa Claus’ Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages are priced at $35.00. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 20 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon, visits with Santa for sensory conditions are available via reservation at Summerlin.com. At the Santa Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes.

At Rock Rink, presented by Live Nation, skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are encouraged so check the website for details.

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities, and hot cocoa with lite bites.

The Giving Machine that will be open from mid-November to year-end. Organized by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Giving Machine gives visitors an opportunity to make a holiday donation at a giant vending machine to one of several local nonprofits and international charitable initiatives. Participating local nonprofits this year include Catholic Charities, HELP of Southern Nevada, Project 150, Volunteers in Medicine, and Three Square.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events, click here.