Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Downtown Henderson's Emerald Island, Rainbow Club sold to new owners

Longtime owner Tim Brooks is expected to keep running both businesses as general manager
Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Rainbow Club, Emerald Island
Posted at 10:36 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 13:41:32-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos in Henderson are under new ownership.

The sale of the two longtime casinos in Henderson's historic Water Street District was announced Thursday morning.

Both properties were sold to ECL Water Street, LLC, a Las Vegas-based company owned by businessmen Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone.

Tim Brooks, the former owner, is expected to oversee both properties- day-to-day operations as general manager.

The price of the sale was not disclosed in a press release from LOGIC Commercial Real Estate, which coordinated the sale.

Both casinos sit on a 2.74-acre parcel in the Water Street District, which has seen an increase of investment and revitalization efforts in recent years.

The Emerald Island Casino, opened by Brooks and his brother in May 2003, has been in operation for more than 20 years. The Brooks brothers would go on to take over operations of the nearby Rainbow Club in 2020.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH