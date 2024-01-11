Downtown Henderson's Emerald Island, Rainbow Club sold to new owners

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Emerald Island and Rainbow Club casinos in Henderson are under new ownership.

The sale of the two longtime casinos in Henderson's historic Water Street District was announced Thursday morning.

Both properties were sold to ECL Water Street, LLC, a Las Vegas-based company owned by businessmen Ron Winchell and Marc Falcone.

Tim Brooks, the former owner, is expected to oversee both properties- day-to-day operations as general manager.

The price of the sale was not disclosed in a press release from LOGIC Commercial Real Estate, which coordinated the sale.

Both casinos sit on a 2.74-acre parcel in the Water Street District, which has seen an increase of investment and revitalization efforts in recent years.

The Emerald Island Casino, opened by Brooks and his brother in May 2003, has been in operation for more than 20 years. The Brooks brothers would go on to take over operations of the nearby Rainbow Club in 2020.

