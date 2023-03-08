Downtown Henderson continuing to grow due to new developments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Business is booming in downtown Henderson's Water Street District.

A new hotel, 150 luxury apartments, a new area slated for commercial use, and more developments are in the works.

Kori Stewart is the manager at the Gold Mine Tavern.

She said she's having to shake up and pour a lot more drinks than normal with all the customers coming to her bar.

"It's been crazy busy," Stewart said. "I don't know who lit the fire but it's a wonderful flame and we want to keep it going."

Stewart said in the last five years, the growth in the area has left the long-inactive corridor unrecognizable.

"The business, the sports, the activity that goes on down here, it's nuts and it is only going to get better," Stewart said.

Anthony Molloy, the Manager of Redevelopment for the City of Henderson, said seeing places like the Gold Mine Tavern get busier is the goal for this revitalization project.

It includes building Water Street's first hotel, the six-story Atwell Suites, which is located by the Pass Casino across the street from Lifeguard Arena.

It's expected to be completed next year.

"I like to see the new amenities, the business, and the jobs that are being created for the residents of the City of Henderson," Molloy said.

Another major part of this expansion is the mixed-used project called the Watermark. Half of the project will be used for commercial space; the other half will be used for residential and one of the businesses that will be inside is PKWY Tavern.

When the Watermark building is complete this summer, PKWY Tavern marketing director Jaimeson Mapes said they also hope to open Boulevard Grill near Lake Mead on Water Street.

"It is the synergy of all the other brands that are down here already," Mapes said. "We want to bring something unique to complement what is already here."

Mapes said Water Street has gone from an area with low foot traffic to a social hotspot with something for everyone and that it's helping to put downtown Henderson on the map.