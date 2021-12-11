Downtown companies, City of Las Vegas celebrate Tony Hsieh's birthday with events Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas and some companies headquartered in the downtown area are celebrating Tony Hsieh with several events on Saturday in honor of his birthday this weekend.

Hsieh was born on Dec. 12. He died unexpectedly in 2020 following a fire in New London, Connecticut. On Sunday he would have turned 48.

13 INVESTIGATES: The State of Tony's Estate: One year after the tech mogul's unexpected death

Around 11:30 a.m. in downtown Las Vegas, the celebration in his honor kicked off with an invite-only renaming of the Zappos Council Chambers to “Tony Hsieh Theater.”

Inside the theater, the inaugural Tony Hsieh Award gathering presented a series of "short inspirational talks" hosted by TED Talker Keith Ferrazzi. Watch that here.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. is a public event called "Wake Up the Night" at the Container Park on 707 East Fremont Street.

13 ACTION NEWS SPECIAL | Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

There, the community is invited to enjoy an Art Car showcase, variety show, live entertainment, midnight toast and food and beverage options from food trucks, bars and restaurants inside the park.

The event is a joint effort between the city, DTP Companies, a $350 million investment from Hsieh to revitalize downtown, and Zappos.com, of which he was an early investor and CEO for 21 years.

Visit kntv.com/TonyHsieh for "Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future," an investigative series on his influence, life and death, as well as interviews from influential people who knew Hsieh.