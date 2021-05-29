Watch
Double fatal on U.S. 95 in Las Vegas, impairment suspected

Posted at 11:23 AM, May 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-29 14:29:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol reports a double fatal wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 south of Rancho Road.

Two people are confirmed dead, authorities say, and impairment is suspected.

Northbound U.S. 95 is closed at Interstate 15.

NHP says to expect major delays and find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

