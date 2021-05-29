Double fatal on U.S. 95 in Las Vegas, impairment suspected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol reports a double fatal wrong-way crash on U.S. 95 south of Rancho Road.

Two people are confirmed dead, authorities say, and impairment is suspected.

Northbound U.S. 95 is closed at Interstate 15.

NHP says to expect major delays and find an alternate route.

#Breaking Fatal wrong way crash. US95 south of Rancho Rd. Two confirmed deceased. Impairment suspected. NB US95 closed at I15. Expect major delays. Avoid the area and find an alternate route. PIO on scene. #DriveSober #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/lOv0ddKnvf — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 29, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

