Doolittle Avenue apartment fire displaces 27, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A second-story apartment fire displaced 27 individuals on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:55 p.m., Las Vegas Fire & Rescue said they responded to an apartment complex at 900 Doolittle Avenue on reports of flames coming from a second-floor apartment unit.

LVFR crews evacuated residents before taking an offensive strategy to combat the flames. According to LVFR, the fire was extinguished after around 13 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities said board-up services are in place to ensure the safety of the residents.

Additionally, LVFR said they contacted The American Red Cross for eight impacted apartments. 13 adults and eight children are being assisted with their resources.

"The Red Cross addressed the immediate needs of the residents affected by the fire, ensuring they have access to essential items such as clothing and food, replacement of prescription medicines and a safe place to stay," the Red Cross said in a release.

The Red Cross said the other displaced individuals arranged for alternative housing.