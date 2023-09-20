Doolittle Active Adult Center temporarily closing for renovations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday will be the last day that Doolittle Active Adult Center in the Historic Westside is open. City officials said the center will temporarily close through February 2024 as the facility is renovated.

The $1.5 million project will include upgraded restrooms, new heating and air conditioning equipment, LED lighting, painting, flooring, casework and upgraded finishes. New furnishings will also be installed when the renovation work is complete.

After the facility closes on Sept. 23, crews will pack and remove all equipment and furnishings that are currently in the community center and work is scheduled to begin on Oct. 9.

While construction is underway, adult events, activities, and classes will be moved to other facilities or put on hold.

According to city officials, yoga, photography meet up, Wellness Wednesdays, ceramics, AARP classes, holiday workshops, and the Black Image Living Healthier Life Luncheon/Seminar will all be put on hold.

The following activities will be moved to the Doolittle Community Center during the remodel:



Bingo

Exercise classes

fitness room - Monday-Friday

game/card room - Monday-Friday

bridge club

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) meetings

birthday celebrations

Fish Fry

jewelry/beading

Craft-A-Teers

100 Committed Black Men Luncheon

Ask A Medical Professional

Thanksgiving Basket Drive-Thru

City officials added the Doolittle Community Center will be closed from Nov. 27 through Dec. 2 for gym floor resurfacing.

The following programs will be moved to the West Las Vegas Arts Center:



Doolittle Never Too Late Band Jam

guitar class

Doolittle Book Club

Doolittle Red Hat Dive meetings

Senior Ween Halloween Costume Party on Oct. 20

Spirit of Soul line dancing may be held at the Doolittle Community Center or the West Las Vegas Arts Center, depending on space availability. City officials said you can call 702-229-6125 to find out which location the classes will be on certain dates.

The Doolittle Active Adult Thanksgiving Luncheon, scheduled for Nov. 16, will be held at the Historic Westside School. The Christmas Luncheon, scheduled for Dec. 20, the Noon Year Eve event, scheduled for Dec. 29, and the Veterans Day event will be held at community partner locations. Those haven't been announced yet.