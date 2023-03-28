Donate to troops to receive a free beer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can get a free beer just for donating snack items to U.S. soldiers.

It's part of the third "Toast Our Troops" campaign with Sickies Garage and Shiner Beer.

From April 1 to April 30, you can donate any item from the prepackaged food and snacks list.

It includes items like beef jerky, trail mix, protein bars, chewing gum, hard candy, and sunflower seeds.

Organizers said they will only accept non-perishable, unopened, prepackaged items. They will not accept homemade items.

You must be at least 21 years old to make the donation.

When you make your donation, you can receive a complimentary 16-ounce tap beer from Shiner Beer.

That offer is good for one complimentary beer per guest, per visit.

Organizers said collected items will be distributed to service members and veterans through local military bases and operations at the end of April.