Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Las Vegas event less than two weeks ahead of Election Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Former President Donald Trump spoke at the Thomas & Mack Center for an hour and 22 minutes to a crowd of at least 8 ,000 people just talking about immigration the economy and tariffs, but first he talked about his confidence in the upcoming election.

Look, I'm not supposed to say it, but we are leading by so much," Trump said. "She broke it, and I promise you I will fix it and will fix it for her. Your support of Nov. 5, America will be bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before."

Trump sought to fire up the crowd.

He decried crimes that are committed by immigrants who are in the country illegally, calling it an invasion and promising to liberate cities that have been taken over by immigrants.

He also promised to initiate the largest deportation in history as soon as he is sworn in, saying that schools and hospitals are packed as a result of illegal immigration.

Trump also promised no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security benefits.

In an impromptu poll that Trump conducted of the crowd, turns out they liked the Social Security tax relief the most.

That seemed to surprise the President, who then said that seniors always win.

Trump also criticized Kamala Harris for saying in an interview she wouldn't do anything different than President Joe Biden.

He also said he'd use the threat of tariffs to boost American manufacturing and claimed he could make anyone do anything just by the threat of imposing tariffs.

Trump also claimed, not entirely correctly, that Harris would force everyone to buy an electric car.

His approach, he said, would be to use fracking and drilling to expand domestic fossil fuels. He did not mention, however, nuclear power, which is somewhat a sore subject here in Nevada because of the proposed Yucca Mountain nuclear waste dump.

Trump will be back in Nevada on Oct. 31, that's Nevada Day, for a rally in Henderson.

On Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz will be here for the Democratic ticket. That just shows how Nevada is important to both parties and both candidates as they race for the White House.

