Dollar Loan Center opens, hosts Big West Basketball Championships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The newest arena in Southern Nevada is opening its doors to host its very first event on Tuesday.

March Madness will tip-off at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson. The tournament will feature college basketball teams from all over the West Coast.

The Big West was the first collegiate conference to hold a basketball tournament in Nevada nearly 30 years ago.

The Thomas and Mack center at UNLV hosted the event in 1994 and 1995 before it was moved to Reno.

The five-day tournament will run March 8-12 featuring 10 women's and 10 men's teams vying for conference championships and automatic bids to the NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.

The Dollar Loan Center a will also host the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Knight Hawks, the city's Indoor Football League franchise, and other events like concerts.

If you’re interested in attending a tournament game, tickets are still available online.