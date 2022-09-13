Watch Now
Dog involved in fatal attack on owner euthanized

Dog seized
City of Las Vegas
Las Vegas city officials shared this photo of a dog that was detained after police say it fatally attacked an 88-year-old woman on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 11:56:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A dog that fatally attacked its owner in August was euthanized on Sept. 2, according to the City of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police officers were called to the Pine Village Apartments near Clark High School on Aug. 9, responding to reports of a dog attack. Officers found an elderly woman who had been mauled by a dog. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

POLICE: No criminal charges in case of fatal dog attack

Prosecutors decided not to pursue criminal charges in connection with the dog attack, since the victim was the owner of the dog. However, the dog was “declared vicious” by city officials, based on city ordinances about vicious animals.

The ordinance allowed the animal to be deemed “vicious” since it had “killed or inflicted substantial harm upon a human being or other animal.”

