Dog found with canine distemper humanly euthanized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, the Animal Foundation confirmed that a dog in their facility that tested positive for canine distemper was humanely euthanized.

On Thursday, the dog tested positive for canine distemper. The dog had arrived at the shelter on Saturday, Feb. 22 from the 89101 and showing signs of an infectious disease.

The dog was separated from the other animals at the shelter, but 30 dogs have been exposed.

The Animal Foundation says they have deep cleaned the facility and are trained in deep cleaning protocols.

What is Canine Distemper?

Canine Distemper or Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) is a highly contagious, potentially life-threatening virus that can be transmitted from dog to dog, according to the Animal Foundation.

Some of the symptoms include coughing. sneezing, nasal discharge, ocular discharge, lethargy, fever and reduced appetite, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle tremors, seizures, and paralysis in severe cases.

There is no cure for distemper so vaccination is the best prevention.

The vaccine requires two doses given two to four weeks apart to be effective, according to the Animal Foundation.

