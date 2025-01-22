Dog fostering program aims to help Henderson shelter animals find forever homes

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Animal Care and Control has launched a new dog fostering program.

The initiative allows community members to foster shelter dogs, offering a change of environment and the chance to find forever homes.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Pet surrenders are up. Here are the reasons given at one Henderson animal shelter.

Pet surrenders are up. Here are the reasons given at one Henderson animal shelter.

The program will be available to dogs who meet the following conditions:

• Must be spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped

• Must be over the age of 6 months

• Available for adoption after 4 weeks or more

Essentially, community members can "check out" a dog for a field trip or overnight stays.

In addition, the foster-to-adopt option will allow individuals to foster a dog for up to 30 days, with the option to adopt after this period.

This comes as multiple shelters across the Las Vegas valley have reported overcrowding.

Worries rise over the increase of abandoned, emaciated dogs in shelters across the valley

This past summer, the Henderson City Council voted unanimously to pass increased animal shelter fees for the first time in a decade.

There are no appointments necessary, all fosters and adoptions are done on a first come first serve basis.

The animal shelter is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with adoptions closing at 4:30 p.m. daily.

