Documents: Capitol rioter nicknamed '#SpiderNazi' identified as Las Vegas man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man was arrested Friday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said after that event, they began reviewing thousands of hours of videos and photos to identify individuals who violated the law that day.

Court documents state agents spotted an individual wearing a distinctive "Supreme" spider web-patterned hoodie, black "Supreme" knit hat, and a black paisley print neck gaiter. Agents state they nicknamed the unidentified person "#SpiderNazi."

FBI via United States District Court for the District of Columbia

He was seen climbing down the wall from the Upper West Terrace area of the U.S. Capitol to the window frame of a Senate conference room.

FBI via United States District Court for the District of Columbia

That was near the tunnel entrance where rioters were seen attacking law enforcement officers. The FBI said video also showed the man climbing through a hollowed-out window and entering the Capitol. In separate body-cam video from law enforcement officers near the tunnel entrance, you can see the man's face.

FBI via United States District Court for the District of Columbia

FBI agents state they were able to identify the man as 39-year-old Brandon Dillard. Investigators say cell phone records place Dillard in the area at the time of the attack.

Travel records also show that Dillard traveled from Harry Reid International Airport on Jan. 5 to Dulles International Airport in Northern Virginia and that he returned on Jan. 8.

On Oct. 18, 2022, FBI agents interviewed an individual who knew Dillard and positively identified the man on the video as Dillard, investigators stated.

Dillard is facing multiple charges, including entering a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

As of Thursday night, it's unclear if Dillard is still in custody and no court date had been set.