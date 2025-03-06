Do you recognize this person? Boulder City Police are asking for your help identifying person

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — Boulder City Police are asking for your help identifying a person last seen wearing checkered pajama pants and a hoodie on Monday, March 3. near the area of the old airport hangar structure on 1401 Madrone Street.

The person was last seen at 9 p.m. possibly walking towards the Boulder Creek Golf Course.

It is believed that this person may have information about an attempted arson outside the hangar.

If you have any information, you can contact Boulder City Police at (702) 293-9224 and press 1.