Do you look like Gordon Ramsay? Hell's Kitchen is holding a look-alike competition for fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you've been walking around the strip and you've been seeing flyers for a Gordon Ramsay look-alike contest, you're not mistaken.

Several look-alike contests have gone viral online for celebrities like Jeremy Allen White and Timothée Chalamet. Gordon Ramsay will soon join the list.

YOUR JEREMY ALLEN WHITE LOOK ALIKE CONTEST WINNER pic.twitter.com/xNGUrEeFw6 — track 8⭐️🫧 (@aquarisunz) November 16, 2024

Don't forget to bring your lamb sauce and join Hell's Kitchen in Caesars Palace on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m. for the look-alike competition.

The contest winner will receive HexClad's Everything But the Kitchen Sink Bundle.