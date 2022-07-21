DMV: Nearly half of Nevadans who booked appointments didn't show up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wants to encourage Nevadans to make an appointment for service ahead of time — and if you do make an appointment and can't show up, you should cancel it.

Of the 93,000 online appointments scheduled in June, only 52% showed up, officials said.

Nearly 1,000 people visit the DMV's metropolitan offices every day. Many people are being turned away, even when arriving early.

“The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services. “Appointments are our first priority, with walk-ins being assisted when we don’t have appointments in the queue.”

High demand for services along with a staff shortage are making it harder to get into the DMV, Allender explained.

"What happens during the day is the managers at each office decide to cut off the walk-in line when the building reaches capacity and when we have enough people to serve for the day," Allender said. "So if you do walk in — number one, you should get there early; and number two, you may be waiting for hours."

Many visitors who spoke with 13 Action News at a local DMV said it can be difficult to make an appointment due to high demand. Most Southern Nevada locations are booked for the next 30 days, the agency said.

But for those trying to get in, canceled appointments are made available "immediately."

"You can go on their website and refresh it all the time," said one patron. "And some people cancel same-day appointments or next-day appointments and reschedule. So that slot got open and we took advantage of it and showed up right away."

Before you make an appointment, Allender recommended making sure the service you need requires it. Officials say many of those who are turned away could have completed their transactions online or at a DMV kiosk.

For more information on how you can make an appointment, visit the DMV's website here.

The DMV is also working to fill 60 employment vacancies at its four Las Vegas offices. A New Hire Academy with 35 employees begins next week, with another scheduled for August. Those interested in working for the DMV can search job openings at dmv.nv.gov/jobs.