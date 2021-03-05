DMV expands services to Hispanic community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is launching an awareness campaign aimed at Nevada’s Spanish-speaking communities to encourage these residents to use the DMV’s expanding list of online and alternate services.

The tagline for the campaign is Ponte Online con DMV or Get Online with the DMV.

Customers can visit dmvnv.com/enlinea to get started. Ponte Online con DMV also features a new Facebook page, facebook.com/dmvenlinea , to serve Hispanic customers directly.

The campaign was created by HCI Advertising in partnership with The Abbi Agency, both Nevada-based companies.

“Reaching out to this key demographic in their native tongue is a win-win for all Nevadans. More customers using online services and kiosks mean fewer customers visiting the offices,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.

“We want native Spanish-speakers to be aware of the full range of services we offer.”

Several services are still in English once you start the process, but you can find more information in Spanish, such as checking if you’re eligible for a Real ID.

However, some residents still prefer to use the kiosk, either for convenience or for online limited access.

“My sons told me about it. The problem is, I don't have a computer or internet, but I think is a good idea," said Fidel Ayala after renewing his car registration at a DMV kiosk.

"It saves you time, it saves you money, “ Ayala added.

Still, the DMV is expecting the effort to achieve solid growth in the use of alternate services by Hispanic residents, which make up about 29% of Nevada’s population.

DMVNV

OTHER RECENT NEVADA DMV CHANGES

The DMV has made a series of recent improvements to help serve this community.

The MyDMV online portal was expanded to enable Nevadans without a Social Security number to establish an account. This enables Driver Authorization Card holders to access online address changes, vehicle movement permits and many more services online.

The DMV has invested in professional Spanish translation and transcreation services for a number of websites to help educate the Hispanic community in their own language. These include pages for online services, kiosks and the GetRealNevada.com website for information on Real ID driver’s license and ID card requirements.

Kiosk services have always been offered in Spanish. The DMV Driver Handbook and knowledge test are offered in Spanish in both written and audio formats.

The Ponte Online con DMV campaign will reach out to the Hispanic community through targeted advertising on social media, internet display ad networks and radio advertising in Las Vegas and Reno.