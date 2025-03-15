DMV arrests suspect accused of odometer and title fraud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators arrested a man who is suspected of selling a car on Facebook Marketplace whose odometer and title were tampered with and forged.

The suspect bought a 2003 Honda Element with over 260,000 miles for $1200 and got the signed title from the seller. The suspect did not sign the buyer's section of the title and instead completed a smog test and received the vehicle inspection report with 133,292 miles, according to the Nevada DMV.

It was later discovered that the suspect "title jumped."

The suspect is alleged to have sold the Honda Element three days later using the original seller's name and signature, selling the car for $4,500 and claiming the car had over 133k miles on it.

So how do you avoid being in the same predicament?

Chief J.D. Decker from the Compliance Enforcement Division says that people should take extra steps when buying a car online.

“Get a photo of the seller’s ID and contact information, and meet at a DMV VIN inspection station, eliminating the possibility of odometer tampering,” said Decker.

The suspect is being charged for unlawful change of mileage, unlawful sale, offer of sale or display for sale of motor vehicle, forgery and other acts constituting forgery.

If you believe that you're a victim of a scam, contact the CED at 775-684-4790. b