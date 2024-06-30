District court launching new jury services system

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court is launching a new jury services system to "streamline the jury selection process and improve the experience for potential jurors."

According to the court, potential jurors will begin to receive a new postcard summons that has three QR codes that link jurors to web pages with directions on how to respond to the notice, what to do the night before reporting, and what to do on reporting day.

You can see what those postcard summons will look like below.

Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court

An online portal will show juror status updates and jurors can see online if their excusal requests have been granted.

Potential jurors can also select if they prefer to be contacted by text or email. Those reporting for jury duty can also get directions to the courthouse from their address. The new system also lets jurors print jury summons copies and attendance letters for proof of service.

There will also be 15 new kiosks at court that function like ones found at the airport. The kiosks are equipped with scan systems that enable users to check-in using their postcard summons, which is expected to speed up the process.

Jurors will also be paid with a debit card that can be loaded with their pay for being a juror.

The Nevada legislature passed a pay bump for jurors in January 2024.

Each person summoned to attend as a grand juror or a trial juror in the district court or justice court, or a trial juror in the municipal court, is entitled to be paid $65 for each day after the second day of jury selection that the person is in attendance in response to the summons, including Sundays and holidays.

Jurors were paid $40 per day prior to the pay bump being passed.