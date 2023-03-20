Dispute with auto repair shop

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Car trouble sent one Las Vegas man to a local repair shop. But his problems went from bad to worse.

Slapped with serious sticker shock and unable to get his car back, he contacted Channel 13. We looked into the dispute to learn more about what happened.

NIGHTMARE CAR TROUBLE

"It's been a nightmare," says Las Vegas man, Donald Miller.

He says his 2006 Chrysler Sebring recently started overheating. So, he took it to a local mechanic.

"He said the timing belt was off," says Donald.

He agreed to an estimate for several repairs at just under $1,100. But then he got a call.

"She called me back the next day, says it's another $1,900 for additional problems," says Donald.

He tells Channel 13 he said no to the extra repairs. But when he tried to pick up the Sebring, he says the shop claimed they did the additional repairs anyway.

When Donald refused to pay the nearly $3,000 bill, he says the shop wouldn't give him his vehicle.

"I've been without a car for a month and a half," says Donald.

That's when he reached out to Channel 13 and we called the auto shop for their side of the story.

The shop claims Donald agreed to all the charges. But no one was available to speak with us on camera and we can't name the shop since Donald signed this waiver releasing the shop of any liability.

"Repair garages are the number one source of complaints in Nevada... The DMV does maintain a list of properly licensed businesses on our website," says Kevin Malone with the Nevada DMV.

DMV COMPLAINT

That list includes dealers, manufacturers, emissions stations and more. If you have trouble with a shop, be sure to file a formal complaint with the DMV.

"We can take administrative action against them. We can issue them fines, take action against their business license. But that's the limit of our authority. If you're trying to get money back, you do have to go to court," says Malone.

In Donald's case, the shop he went to is properly licensed. But he did file a complaint with the DMV and with his bank, which issued him a total refund after he says the shop charged his card for the full amount.

The good news is, after our call, the shop decided to give Donald his car back and he couldn't be happier.

"Oh God! You guys are awesome," says Donald.