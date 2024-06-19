Discovery Children's Museum celebrates Juneteenth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — DISCOVERY Children’s Museum is one of several valley organizations celebrating and honoring Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolition of slavery.

The museum will host a variety of engaging and educational activities for children and families through Saturday, including:



Replica Juneteenth Flag Creation: Craft your own version of the Juneteenth flag, which was originally designed by activist Ben Haith, and learn about the significance of the federal holiday.



Celebratory Banner Making: Express artistic talents by creating banners that celebrate freedom and the spirit of Juneteenth.



Collage Inspired by the African Liberation Flag: Collage inspired by the vibrant colors and history of the African Liberation Flag.



Admire Poetry Pottery by David Drake: Discover the works of David Drake, a potter who spent most of his life in slavery before gaining his freedom through the Emancipation Proclamation.



Juneteenth-Inspired Bracelet-Making: Craft a special bracelet to wear in honor of Juneteenth, symbolizing freedom and unity.



Community Thought Board: Reflect on what freedom means to you and add your thoughts to our Community Thought Board, fostering a collective expression of liberty and hope.

"We celebrate when the final slaves were freed," said LaToya Holman, vice chair of the museum’s DEI Advisory Board. “We know that legally, they were freed in 1863, but it wasn't until two years later that the final slaves were freed, so we celebrate that here.”

Holman emphasizes the significance of the celebration.

“We’ve got some incredible musicians, a drumming workshop, an art display by Ariana, the Juneteenth flag, and one of my favorite events is the dancers that come every year.”

The festivities will continue all week, culminating in a grand event on Saturday.

You can learn more about the museum's Juneteenth celebrations here.