LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pillars of smoke billowed from a fire in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday.

A traffic camera in the area of U.S. 95 and Boulder Highway showed the large column of smoke.

A Clark County Fire Department incident report showed the location of the fire at 4032 Meadow Foxtail Drive, which is near the termination of Flamingo Road in the far east valley.

A Channel 13 crew is en route to the scene. This is a developing story.