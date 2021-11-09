Developing: Homicide investigation at Owens, H Street in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was killed Monday night in the area of Owens and H Street in Las Vegas.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to an area hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Homicide detectives were dispatched to the scene to investigate.

13 Action News first learned of the reported homicide just after 11 p.m. LVMPD officials were expected to offer more information about what happened at a press conference between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

