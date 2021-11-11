Police: Las Vegas woman beat two people with blunt object, killing 1, in 'unprovoked' attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a 47-year-old woman accused of injuring two people, one fatally, in an "unprovoked" attack earlier this week.

Officers were called to the area of Owens Avenue and H Street at 9:44 p.m. Monday on a report of an injured person, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. They found a man and woman suffering from blunt force trauma.

The man was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center in critical condition, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined the two victims were walking together when they were approached by 47-year-old Vanessa Harvey.

"Harvey then violently attacked the victims unprovoked with a blunt object," according to police.

She was booked into Clark County Detention Center on charges of open murder and attempted murder.

PREVIOUS: Vegas PD: Woman killed, man injured after fight near Owens, H Street

Police encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.