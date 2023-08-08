Developers complete 40-acre Hollywood Park expansion project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hollywood Regional Park on the east side of Las Vegas has long been a community staple, and now its even bigger.

A new expansion project has been completed, bringing 40 acres of multi-use park facilities to the area.

FUNDING: Hollywood Regional Park will be getting more than $28 million to design and build new amenities

Roche Construction says the project near Hollywood and Sahara avenues offers dog parks, soccer fields, pickleball courts, picnic areas, and parking for 310 vehicles.

"Las Vegas is known for its entertainment and nightlife, but we recognized the need for a serene and inviting outdoor space where people can enjoy nature and engage in various activities," said Tom Roche, President and CEO of Roche Constructors.

As of August 8, the park is open in its full capacity.